Pitt Co. students learn about S.T.E.M. related careers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Educating the next generation of engineers is the goal of National Manufacturing Day and one local company wanted to get a head start.

More than 100 students walked through the doors of Hyster Yale eager to gain real world experience.

As students descended upon the manufacturing plant, they had the chance to see how what they’re learning in schools can apply to the careers of tomorrow.

John Bell is an art teacher at Saint Peter’s Catholic School and teaches his students about S.T.E.M. related careers.

“One of the benefits of coming to Hyster-Yale is that students can see real world engineering,” said Bell. “They get an idea of what they do in robotics and how it relates to real business and engineering.”

Real business which may lead them to staying in the east.

“Knowing that there are opportunities in this area will incentives them to stay in the area,” said Bell. “They can grow their careers and their families right here in Pitt County.”

But as much fun as it is for students, it’s also exciting for Hyster Yale Staff.

Mary Paramore is the learning and development specialist at Hyster Yale and said it’s a chance for students to get real world experience.

“It’s not just listening and looking, we got their hands on stuff, we’re exposing them, we’re challenging them to think,” said Paramore. “I think they are enjoying that.”

For students, it’s an opportunity to have fun while learning.

“It’s been pretty cool, it’s something I haven’t really seen before,” said Chelsea Jolly, an eighth grader from Ayden Middle School. “I came in just knowing a little bit about forklifts and now I know a lot more about what goes into making them.”