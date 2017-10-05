Moldovan teachers visit Queens Creek Elementary in Swansboro

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Teachers from the country of Moldova met teachers in Onslow County Thursday to discuss the expansion of foreign education.

The Moldovan teacher took a tour of Queens Creek Elementary, giving them an opportunity to view a variety of teaching styles.

The U.S. partnership with Moldova began 20 years ago.

In the last year, an emphasis on education was added.

It’s a priority for the country, which lacks in technology

That’s how the partnership between Moldova and Queens Creek Elementary began.

The teachers from both countries have been corresponding for months on teaching strategies and giving their students a chance to learn about each other.

On Thursday, they all got to meet when the teachers arrived in Swansboro.

“It helps me quite a bit to see how things are overseas,” said teacher Timothy Ryan. “I’ve been overseas quite a few times, but I never knew anything about the country of Moldova, so I was able to expand my horizons and learn a little bit more.”

It was an exciting time for students to speak with the teachers, ask them more questions about their countries and take pictures.

The Moldovan teachers wrapped up the day with a tour of the coast by boat.

Queens Creek Elementary teachers said they hope to continue their partnership with Moldova in the future.