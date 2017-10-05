Moldovan teachers visit Queens Creek Elementary in Swansboro

By Published: Updated:

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Teachers from the country of Moldova met teachers in Onslow County Thursday to discuss the expansion of foreign education.

The Moldovan teacher took a tour of Queens Creek Elementary, giving them an opportunity to view a variety of teaching styles.

The U.S. partnership with Moldova began 20 years ago.

In the last year, an emphasis on education was added.

It’s a priority for the country, which lacks in technology

That’s how the partnership between Moldova and Queens Creek Elementary began.

The teachers from both countries have been corresponding for months on teaching strategies and giving their students a chance to learn about each other.

On Thursday, they all got to meet when the teachers arrived in Swansboro.
“It helps me quite a bit to see how things are overseas,” said teacher Timothy Ryan. “I’ve been overseas quite a few times, but I never knew anything about the country of Moldova, so I was able to expand my horizons and learn a little bit more.”

It was an exciting time for students to speak with the teachers, ask them more questions about their countries and take pictures.

The Moldovan teachers wrapped up the day with a tour of the coast by boat.

Queens Creek Elementary teachers said they hope to continue their partnership with Moldova in the future.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s