Jacksonville police investigating shooting outside sports bar

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside of a Jacksonville sports bar early Thursday morning.

The Jacksonville Police Department said the shooting happened at 2:07 a.m. on Thursday at Snug Harbor Sports Bar in Jacksonville.

Several people were arguing outside the bar when gunshots were fired, police said.

One person was shot in the wrist and transported to Vidant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

“We are in the preliminary stages of this active and ongoing investigation and will release more information when we are able to.” said Sergeant Mark Ketchum, JPD Investigations Supervisor. “The department appreciates the calls and information received from residents in the neighborhood when the shooting occurred in the early morning hours.”

Detectives are requesting that anyone who may have been in the area at that time or if you have information about the incident to contact JPD Detective Jason Griess at 910-938-6413 or jgriess@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

