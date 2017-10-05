First Alert Forecast: Summer-like end to the work week

SUMMARY: Quiet, warm weather continues through Saturday. A more unsettled pattern returns early next week courtesy of a Gulf Coast storm system. See your detailed forecast below…

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy with a lot of fog. Temperatures are comfortable, in the mid to upper 50s inland and upper 60s to around 70 at the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s inland and 70s along the coast. Winds will stay light, out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy tonight with temperatures a little warmer than the past few nights, in the upper 50s to around 60 inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast. Winds should stay light and there may be some areas of fog.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: We continue to track the latest tropical system in the Caribbean Sea. A Gulf Coast landfall is likely this weekend, and leftover moisture could approach the Carolinas early next week. For the latest, click here: http://wnct.com/category/weather/hurricane-center/

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
60° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
64° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
70° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
64° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
62° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
62° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
61° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
61° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
60° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
60° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
59° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
60° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
65° F
precip:
10%
10am
Fri
70° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
79° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
66° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
65° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
65° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
64° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
64° F
precip:
10%
