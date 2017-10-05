First Alert Forecast: Summer-like end to the work week

SUMMARY: Quiet, warm weather continues through Saturday. A more unsettled pattern returns early next week courtesy of a Gulf Coast storm system. See your detailed forecast below…

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy with a lot of fog. Temperatures are comfortable, in the mid to upper 50s inland and upper 60s to around 70 at the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s inland and 70s along the coast. Winds will stay light, out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy tonight with temperatures a little warmer than the past few nights, in the upper 50s to around 60 inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast. Winds should stay light and there may be some areas of fog.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: We continue to track the latest tropical system in the Caribbean Sea. A Gulf Coast landfall is likely this weekend, and leftover moisture could approach the Carolinas early next week. For the latest, click here: http://wnct.com/category/weather/hurricane-center/

