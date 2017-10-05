Deputies: Altercation ends with man stabbed in the back of the head

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest after a man says he was stabbed in the head.

Deputies say they responded to the 1000 block of Antioch Road in New Bern on October 5th. When deputies arrived Asher Toler told them he was stabbed in the back of the head during an altercation.

Toler was treated and released from the hospital.

As result of the investigation, deputies arrested Gustavo Casillas. The 35-year-old was charged with assault. He was taken to the Craven County Jail and given a $25,000 bond.