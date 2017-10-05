Conley completes regular season sweep of Rose

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The D.H. Conley volleyball team improved to 17-1 on the year by defeating J.H. Rose, 3-0 on Thursday night. The win allowed the Vikings to complete the season sweep of the Rampants after Conley won back on September 12. The loss drops Rose to 16-4 on the season.

Alannah Thomas paced the Vikings with 16 kills while Elana Fuller added seven of her own. Sophomore Olivia Hunt recorded 12 digs in the victory.

Up next, J.H. Rose will host Eastern Wayne while D.H. Conley visits Southern Wayne.