Breast Cancer Awareness Month series: Oct. 5

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and 9 On Your Side is working to shed a light on this terrible disease.

Every Thursday during the month of October, Morning Edition’s Maria Satira, will interview local health experts about breast cancer and its impact in Eastern North Carolina.

This week, Maria interviewed Phyllis DeAntonio, RN, MSN, FAAMA who is a System Service Line Administrator for Vidant Cancer Care.

DeAntonio encourages men and women to take the online risk assessment by clicking here. If you’d like to request a Living Pink kit with information about services available, importance of routine screenings, as many other topics, email specialevents@vidanthealth.com.

Coming up later this month, we’ll feature guests who will address the importance of prevention, early detection, available resources, navigation of the cancer journey and what’s expected of the new cancer center.

The live interviews will air on October 12, 19, and 26 at 6:10 a.m.