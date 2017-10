WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Pitt County schools are on lockdown after a report of person with what appeared to be a gun in the area.

Our photojournalist on the scene says Wintergreen Primary and Intermediate Schools are on lockdown as a precaution. All the children are safe.

The lockdown was prompted after police say they received a call regarding a person with what looked like gun in the woods.

Stay with 9 On Your Side for updates as more information becomes available.