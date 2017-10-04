Vidant discusses emergency response plan in light of Vegas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —The Las Vegas attack took a toll on University Medical Center, Nevada’s only level-one trauma center.

The only level-one trauma center in eastern North Carolina is Vidant Medical Center, which has a number of plans in place in case of a major emergency.

“We practice these kinds of things regularly though,” said Dr. Ted Delbridge, chief of emergency services. “We term our approach an all-hazards approach so we think about things like plane crashes and natural disasters and all those kinds of things.

Being the only level-one trauma center in eastern North Carolina means Vidant is set to handle serious events.

“On arrival at the hospital, we determine who needs hospital evaluation first, in the emergency department, who needs to go to surgery first and who needs to wait, and those are things we do every day on a different scale and acuity,” said Delbridge.

He said they would follow a method similar to University Medical Center in Nevada when dealing with such a large amount of injured people.

“It is a matter of stopping the bleeding, controlling things like airway and basically temporizing situations so you can help the most people all at one time,” Delbridge said.

He noted they have dozens of surgeons on staff just in case.

Besides remembering to follow certain protocol, Delbridge said it’s also important for doctors to support each other in times like these.

“The challenge becomes after all that’s done and being there to support the people who were involved in caring for all those people,” said Delbridge.

Although measures are in place to help those who are severely hurt, doctors have to deal with the emotional aspect too.

“We struggle on many days just to be bounce back to be ready for the next day,” said Delbridge. “So when it’s a big deal like Las Vegas or Houston or Florida or Puerto Rico, it’s a big deal to be there to support each other and its super helpful when the community is supportive too.

Vidant said they are interested in learning about the experiences and lessons the caregivers in Nevada are facing.

 

