Upcoming young male summit in Onslow Co. needs your help

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–An upcoming male summit in Onslow County needs your help. Organizers of the summit are in need of $10 gift cards for the 100 young men who will be attending.

Northwoods Park Middle School CTE teacher, Rodney Johnson Jr., is hosting the event. He currently mentors seven young men at the school in the Gentlemen of Quality club. After receiving a $750 grant, he wanted to expand it. The result will be a summit on October 14th with 100 young men from Northwoods Park, Southwest Middle, and Jacksonville Common Middle schools.

“It feels like we build an uneven generation where we tell the young ladies, ‘look for this type of guy’ but we’re not building that type of guy for them to find,” Johnson said. “I just felt like every young man needs that guy to look up to, that guy to speak to.”

Johnson put out a plea for 100 ties on social media. The response was overwhelming. He currently has 114 ties. The goal is for every male attending the summit to leave with both a tie and a gift card.

“We are going to work on our principles, our scholarship, character building of a positive mindset and just building leadership in our young men,” Johnson said. “I know one day is not going to change everything, but one day can change the way you look at something that’s so minor but can be major later on.”

You’ll be helping students like 8th-grader Tavarius Hooks.

“When you have a great mentor, you can better progress yourself and learn how to control certain behaviors,” Hooks said.

The summit will last from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will include breakout sessions on success, how to dress and tie a tie, and a motivational speaker.

“When they call on you, you need to be ready, not get ready,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to get them ready so when the opportunity presents itself, they’re already ready.”

Donations for gift cards can come from any store you choose. You can drop them off at the school, located at 904 Sioux Dr. in Jacksonville. The deadline is this Friday.