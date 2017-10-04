Topping off ceremony held for ECU’s new student center

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ECU held a celebration on campus Wednesday as a crane lifted the final beam of the new student center.

Before being lifted, distinguished guests and ECU students signed the beam.

The student center, which has been in the works on campus for a decade, will boast 210,000 square feet and include the Dowdy Student Store, retail space, dining, a black box theater, and a new gaming center, among others.

“For all of us here, East Carolina University is expanding,” said ECU SGA President La’Quon Rogers. “So the fact that it’s time for another building, a larger building, says to me as a student and as a senior that we’ve certainly grown.”

Rogers and ECU officials believe the new student center will help make the university a national powerhouse.

The new center is supposed to open in the Fall of 2018.

