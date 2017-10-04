Swansboro UMC holds prayer service for those impacted recent tragedies

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Swansboro United Methodist Chuch held a special prayer service and Holy Communion Wednesday afternoon.

The pastors said they felt there was a need for a call to prayer in the wake of recent tragedies.

At a noon services, attendees came together and joined in song and prayer for the victims of recent hurricanes, earthquakes and the Las Vegas shooting.

One churchgoer said it’s only through the power of prayer that darkness fades.

“Sometimes, the only way that you can feel like you’re doing something is to pray and to ask God to be where you can’t be,” said Beverly Jenkins. “We know that he is always there.”

The event runs until 6:30 p.m.

Those in attendance were also invited to take communion.