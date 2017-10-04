Pitt County’s County Home Complex ranks in APA’s top five Great Public Spaces

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County’s County Home Complex is designated as one of five Great Public Spaces through the American Planning Association’s 2017 Great Places in America program.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, APA’s Great Places in America program recognizes streets, neighborhoods, and public spaces in the United States demonstrating exceptional character, quality, and planning. They’re recognized as attributes that enrich communities, facilitate economic growth, and inspire others around the country. The County Home Complex is the first Public Space in North Carolina to receive a Great Place designation from APA.

The County Home Complex has made tremendous strides in promoting and sustaining healthy living in rural Pitt County. The Complex boasts an array of facilities, services, and activities such as walking trails, playgrounds, athletic fields and community partners; all of which have the underlying theme of creating a sustainably clean, active, and safe public space for the region.

Community partners located at the Complex include: Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation, Pitt County Animal Services, the Spay Today Clinic, the Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, the Leroy James Farmers’ Market, the Making Pitt Fit Community Garden, the Council on Aging and Greenville Senior Center, Pitt County Recycling Collection Site, and Wintergreen Schools.

“Public spaces serve a number of functions within a community, from gathering places to recreational venues, and to satisfy these varied community needs requires thoughtful collaboration and planning,” said Cynthia Bowen, AICP, president of APA.

“These places demonstrate how to effectively create a sense of place that enhances the lives of all residents and visitors. Congratulations to The County Home Complex.”

Since launching the Great Places in America program in 2007, APA has recognized 275 neighborhoods, streets, and public spaces around the country. Designees are selected annually and represent the gold standard in terms of having a true sense of place, cultural and historical interest, community involvement, and a vision for the future.

A special celebration event marking this occasion is planned for Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 10:00am at the Alice F. Keene District Park, located at 4561 County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858. This event will feature activities provided by all community partners located within the County Home Complex, and is expected to be attended by APA President, Cynthia Bowen, AICP, along with local, state and federal legislative delegates, as well as Pitt County Commissioners and local municipal leaders.