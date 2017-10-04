New restaurant coming to Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new restaurant is set to open in Uptown Greenville.

Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint will join the growing list of businesses located in Uptown Greenville along Dickinson Avenue. The restaurant already has 10 locations in Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama.

Regional manager Brent Hill says Greenville has been on their radar for a long time. They chose Greenville as a new location because it’s a mid-sized city filled with life and fun.

The menu features burgers made of 100-percent Wagyu beef, known for its marbling and buttery texture. All toppings are made in-house, with More than 120 beers to choose from.

“It’s a burger joint with a passion for craft beer,” said Hill. “The burgers are Wagyu beef on Martin’s potato rolls, cooked on a flat top grill. Throw our own Jack Brown’s sauce on, and it’s hard to not crave it again.”

The restaurant will bring at least 20 new jobs to Greenville.