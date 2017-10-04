New restaurant coming to Uptown Greenville

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new restaurant is set to open in Uptown Greenville.

Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint will join the growing list of businesses located in Uptown Greenville along Dickinson Avenue. The restaurant already has 10 locations in Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama.

Regional manager Brent Hill says Greenville has been on their radar for a long time. They chose Greenville as a new location because it’s a mid-sized city filled with life and fun.

The menu features burgers made of 100-percent Wagyu beef, known for its marbling and buttery texture. All toppings are made in-house, with More than 120 beers to choose from.

“It’s a burger joint with a passion for craft beer,” said Hill. “The burgers are Wagyu beef on Martin’s potato rolls, cooked on a flat top grill. Throw our own Jack Brown’s sauce on, and it’s hard to not crave it again.”

The restaurant will bring at least 20 new jobs to Greenville.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s