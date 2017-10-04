N Carolina legislature back at work a 3rd time since wrap-up

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly is meeting for the third time since wrapping up its main work session in June, the result of more conflict with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and apparent unfinished business among Republicans.

The House and Senate reconvene Wednesday for a session that some GOP leaders anticipate will be over by the end of the week.

They must decide whether to override Cooper’s veto of an environmental bill that in part set aside money for water testing and treatment of the chemical GenX that was discharged into the Cape Fear River. Cooper wanted more money for water quality protections statewide.

House Republicans also have a laundry list of other items they’d like to consider before adjourning, with advancing legislation that redraws judicial election boundaries a primary goal.