More businesses set to open as Dickinson Ave. continues to grow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As Greenville grows, so too does the Dickinson Avenue corridor, a point of focus for city officials for the past few years.

Following the openings of businesses like Trollingwood, Dickinson Avenue Public House, and Pitt Street Brewing, more are now in the works.

“I see it as a real happening place,” said Elizabeth Wooten, who invested in several buildings along Dickinson a year ago.

Wooten said she saw the potential and wanted to be part of the growth.

On Wednesday, Uptown Greenville announced Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint was opening their first North Carolina location in Greenville. They’re set to open shop in one of the buildings Wooten purchased.

“They like to go to mid-sized cities where a lot is happening,” she said.

Uptown Greenville Director Bianca Shoneman said the amount of investment being made in the business distract is attractive to businesses looking to expand. However, she isn’t content with what they have now — she wants more.

“The antique mall and the soon to come Farmers and Makers Market provide an interesting mix to the retail clustering down there,” she said. “But we would like to expand those offerings.”

One way to expand the offerings is for more shops to open. Both Luna Pizza and Smash Waffles are expected to open their doors later in October.

“When you look for locations you can either see reality of where they are or the potential of what they could be. So when we walked down here we were like, man this could be us,” said Smash Waffle co-owner Hunter Harrison.

Harrison said they picked Dickinson Avenue because they saw it growing into a vibrant area.