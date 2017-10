WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Emergency crews are responding to an accident where a car hit a house in Pitt County.

It happened around 10 a.m. on the 1900 block of Stone Wood Drive in Winterville.

Greenville Fire and Rescue tells 9 On Your Side an elderly gentleman was backing out of his driveway when his car somehow ended up hitting the house across the street.

No one was injured in the incident.