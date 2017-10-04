Local school district participates in International Walk to School Day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – International walk to school day is celebrated by over 40 countries worldwide. It is currently in its 20th year.

Right here in the East Craven County schools are taking part in the learning while having fun.

According to the international website every year in the United States hundreds of kids are hit by cars in the street. The goal is to help reduce the number of accidents by teaching the kids right from wrong at an early age. While doing this teachers can show the kids the safest route to the school.

“It teaches them how to walk in a neighborhood or if they are walking to a friends house,” said event organizer Calvin Campbell of Craven County Schools.

“If they’re going to kick a ball when it goes in the street it teaches the kids how to stop at the edge and look both ways for traffic and things of that nature.”

Organizers hope they can create a habit of StreetSmarts and exercising through this event.

The walk will start at Meadows Park and end at A.H Bangert Elementary School.