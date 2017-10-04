Former Fort Bragg solider among those killed in Las Vegas mass shooting

WNCN_Staff Published: Updated:
KLAS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former 82nd Airborne Division soldier Charleston Hartfield is one of the 58 victims in the Las Vegas mass shooting, military officials confirmed.

Lt. Col. Joe Buccino released the following statement about Hartfield’s death:

“Sergeant First Class Charleston Hartfield was an All American Paratrooper for life and, as with all who wear the AA patch, he and his Family remain part of our legacy even in death. By all accounts he was a special human being, someone who carried the best virtues and characteristics from this Division with him beyond his service here.

This is a time of much suffering and tragedy, within our own borders and beyond. Our thoughts now are with the victims of violence and natural disaster in Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and elsewhere.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s