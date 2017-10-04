First Alert Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Sixteen Has Formed in the Western Caribbean

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: We continue to monitor Tropical Depression 16 in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The system has the potential to become a tropical storm of a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. If this happens, the southeastern U.S, including eastern North Carolina, could see some rain early next week from the remnants. Click on the video for more details.

 

