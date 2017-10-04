First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures on the way

SUMMARY: Quiet weather continues locally, but warmer temperatures will arrive very soon.  Elsewhere, we are monitoring potential tropical development in the Caribbean. See your detailed forecast below…

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly clear this morning with some patch fog. Winds are light and temperatures are in the lower to mid 50s inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast. A few passing showers across the OBX this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, mainly the OBX and highs in the mid to upper 70’s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph, thus a breeze from time to time and less humidity.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy overnight and temperatures are staying on the cool side, in the lower to mid 50s inland and lower to mid 60s coastal.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor an area of potential tropical development in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. For the latest, click here: http://wnct.com/category/weather/hurricane-center/

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
54° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
72° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
62° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
60° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
60° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
60° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
59° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
59° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
59° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
58° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
58° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
70° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
64° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
63° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
62° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
62° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
61° F
precip:
10%
