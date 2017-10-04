First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures on the way

SUMMARY: Quiet weather continues locally, but warmer temperatures will arrive very soon. Elsewhere, we are monitoring potential tropical development in the Caribbean. See your detailed forecast below…

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly clear this morning with some patch fog. Winds are light and temperatures are in the lower to mid 50s inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast. A few passing showers across the OBX this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, mainly the OBX and highs in the mid to upper 70’s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph, thus a breeze from time to time and less humidity.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy overnight and temperatures are staying on the cool side, in the lower to mid 50s inland and lower to mid 60s coastal.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor an area of potential tropical development in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. For the latest, click here: http://wnct.com/category/weather/hurricane-center/

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 54 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast