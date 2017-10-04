Feast day of St. Francis of Assissi brings blessing of pets

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- Today, some churches gathered to celebrate the Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assissi.

Dogs and Cats from across the Greenville area showed up today at Saint Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Church to be blessed.

The event took place to remember the workings of Saint Francis. Saint Francis is known for the passion he had for animals and one of the first to speak of brotherly love with animals.

Father Romen Acero, Pastor of Saint Gabriel, talked to us about how animals are also God’s creation.

“Remember that all living creatures have dignity that we also are called to respect,” said Father Acero,” Of course human beings are a priority, but also all living creatures of the world.”

Father Acero blessed each animal individually with holy water.

