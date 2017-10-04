ECU ranks #1 in North Carolina for online education

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- East Carolina University has been named the top institution for online education in the state of North Carolina.

According to onlineclasses.com, ECU ranks number 1 out of 108 other institutions in the state.

Over 7,000 students are enrolled through the school’s distance learning program that offers more than 90 degrees and certificates.

“We’ve been a leader in North Carolina for many, many years,” said Dr. Regis Gilman, executive director of the Office of Continuing Studies at ECU, and I guess that is why we are thinking more about that than competing with other institutions.”

Library services, a book store and tutoring are just a few of the resources available to ECU students online.

