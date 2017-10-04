Cell phone, internet outage on Hatteras Island

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – According to Dare Co. Emergency Management, cell phone and internet service is inoperative on Hatteras Island.

According to a post on the Dare County website, Century link is reporting that a fiber optic cable has been damaged on Hatteras Island. As a result, all phone and internet service appears to be inoperative at this time. Some land lines are working.

Dare County asks that residents and visitors locate a public safety official for assistance in the event emergency services are needed.

There is not yet an estimated time for repairs to be completed.

 

