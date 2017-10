GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Catholic church in Greenville is hosting a Blessing of the Animals service Wednesday evening.

The service is happening at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church on Dickinson Avenue.

It’s in honor of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi who is the Patron Saint of Animals.

All community members and pets are welcome. The service starts at 5:00 p.m. in front of the church.

Organizers say to keep your pets on a leash or in a carrier.