Autopsy: Woman shot in the head, gun found near deceased male in March house fire

By Published:

AULANDER, N.C. (WNCT) – An autopsy report reveals more details regarding a deadly house fire in Bertie County back in March of 2017.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office found two bodies while responding to a house fire on March 28, 2017.

An autopsy report, obtained by 9 On Your  Side, shows LuNnn Ambrose was found with a gunshot would to the head. The report also reveals a gun was found near  the body of male victim, also found deceased inside the home.

According to investigators,  firefighters were called to a home on the 800 block of Charles Taylor Road east of Lewiston-Woodville in reference to a structure fire. When firefighters arrived around 2 a.m. flames had taken over a two story building, a barn, and another structure.

Once firefighters cooled the area, they found two bodies. An autopsy reveals one of the bodies to be that of 59-year-old LuAnn Ambrose.

The Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed the identify of the male victim found dead inside the home.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s