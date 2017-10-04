Autopsy: Woman shot in the head, gun found near deceased male in March house fire

AULANDER, N.C. (WNCT) – An autopsy report reveals more details regarding a deadly house fire in Bertie County back in March of 2017.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office found two bodies while responding to a house fire on March 28, 2017.

An autopsy report, obtained by 9 On Your Side, shows LuNnn Ambrose was found with a gunshot would to the head. The report also reveals a gun was found near the body of male victim, also found deceased inside the home.

According to investigators, firefighters were called to a home on the 800 block of Charles Taylor Road east of Lewiston-Woodville in reference to a structure fire. When firefighters arrived around 2 a.m. flames had taken over a two story building, a barn, and another structure.

Once firefighters cooled the area, they found two bodies. An autopsy reveals one of the bodies to be that of 59-year-old LuAnn Ambrose.

The Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed the identify of the male victim found dead inside the home.