Two Trump Administration officials speaking aboard Camp Lejeune today

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WNCT)- Senior Adviser Ivanka trump, the president’s eldest daughter and Senior Counselor Kelly Anne Conway will be in the east today.

They’re both set to speak at the Keeping a Career on the Move military spouse symposium aboard Camp Lejeune.

This full-day event will provide topics on networking, LinkedIn practices, and career success.

The event is free and open to all spouses of active duty national guards, retirees, veterans and surviving military spouses.

Registration starts at 8:30 at the Marston Pavilion.

Schedule of events:

8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Attendee Check-In
Media check-ins should be coordinated with base Public Affairs
9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Welcome Remarks
9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Real Spouses, Real Stories Panel
10:15 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Networking Your Way to Employment
11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. LinkedIn Best Practices for Military Spouses
12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. Keynote Remarks
12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. National Focus on Military Spouse Careers Panel
1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Closing

