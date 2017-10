CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Chocowinity who is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Cecil Allen Toler, 74, was last seen at the Food Pride on 981 N.C. 33 in Chocowinity wearing a blue and white long sleeved button down shirt and jeans.

He is described as 5-foot-nine, 175 pounds, with short brown/grey hair and green eyes.

If you see him, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111.