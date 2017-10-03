Police on North Carolina coast report gun thefts from cars

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) – Police on North Carolina’s Outer Banks say at least 14 guns have been stolen as the result of break-ins during the last two months.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department posted to its Facebook page that there have been a “hundred or so” break-ins since August.

They also said 95 percent of the break-ins involved cars that weren’t locked. Authorities are reminding residents to lock their cars and keep valuables out of sight.

A reward is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible for the gun thefts.

