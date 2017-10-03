Pedestrian struck by car in Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC – Just before 8:30 this evening Greenville police officers responded to Arlington Boulevard near Wimbledon Drive for the report of a car crash involving a pedestrian.

GPD has confirmed that a male pedestrian reportedly ran out in the road and was struck by an oncoming pickup truck.

Greenville Fire-Rescue transported the pedestrian to Vidant Medical Center.

GFR said his injuries are unknown at this time.

Officers said the driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and has been fully cooperative with officers.

The crash is still under investigation. The names of those involved will be released at a later time.