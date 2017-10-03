Pedestrian struck by car in Greenville

By Published:

GREENVILLE, NC – Just before 8:30 this evening Greenville police officers responded to Arlington Boulevard near Wimbledon Drive for the report of a car crash involving a pedestrian.

GPD has confirmed that a male pedestrian reportedly ran out in the road and was struck by an oncoming pickup truck.

Greenville Fire-Rescue transported the pedestrian to Vidant Medical Center.

GFR said his injuries are unknown at this time.

Officers said the driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and has been fully cooperative with officers.

The crash is still under investigation. The names of those involved will be released at a later time.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s