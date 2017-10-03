“Mending Hearts” group aimed at stopping domestic violence in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Mending Hearts is a group aimed at stopping domestic violence.

The founder, Regina Weston, is a domestic violence victim herself.

Weston uses her experience to connect with and help other victims.

She says its foundation is education.

The group works with teenage boys to teach them how to be respectful of women.

They also teach women how to love and respect themselves.

“if they know the difference between a healthy and unhealthy relationship, that will serve them when they become adults and they get into relationships and when they see warning signs, then they realize this is wrong, I don’t feel right about this, then they already have the tools to know how to exit a relationship,” Weston said.

The group also addresses body image, self-esteem and goal setting.

