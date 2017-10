DEEP RUN, N.C. (WNCT) — A van from Farmer-N-Dell Daycare traveling north on Highway 11 in Lenoir County overturned Tuesday afternoon after the driver fell asleep, according to the Highway Patrol.

Minor injuries are reported, and troopers said around eight kids were transported as a precaution.

The driver, Kiera Joyner, was charged with reckless driving.

The van services the Lenoir County daycare’s afterschool program at Pink Hill and Moss Hill elementary schools.