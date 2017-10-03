GPD investigating armed robbery, home invasion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – At approximately 8:50 tonight Greenville police officers responded to the 1100 block of Evans Street for the report of an armed robbery.

The Greenville Police Department said the victim reported three males forced their way into his home.

GPD said one of the suspects reportedly displayed a gun. The suspects robbed the victim of cash and marijuana. They were last seen leaving the area in a white, four-door vehicle.

During the robbery, one of the suspects struck the victim on the head. The victim was not seriously injured and did not require further medical treatment.

GPD said this was not a random incident and there is no ongoing threat at this time.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.

Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

