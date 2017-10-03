First Alert Forecast: Quiet autumn pattern continues

SUMMARY: Pleasant, dry conditions will prevail through mid-week. Slightly warmer temperatures arrive for the second half of the week. Detailed forecast:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the mid 40s to mid 50s inland and lower to mid 60s along the coast. Skies are clear and winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Another cool one tonight with temperatures in the mid 50s inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast. Skies are generally clear inland and partly cloudy along the coast. It may be breezy from time to time with winds out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and highs in the upper 70’s.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet this week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 50 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast