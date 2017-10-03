DOT chief: Electric, driverless cars could dry up road funds

GARY D. ROBERTSON, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s transportation chief says state officials need to locate new sources of road-building revenues as gas-powered vehicles get more fuel-efficient, electric car sales increase and autonomous vehicles aren’t just fantasy anymore.

Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon told a legislative committee Monday the state’s gasoline tax could dwindle during the next decade as gas-mileage standards increase and electric vehicles become commonplace.

The state also relies on Division of Motor Vehicles fees and taxes on car sales for road construction, but Trogdon warned those could dry up in the future as driverless cars become a reality.

For now, Trogdon says the Department of Transportation is trying to accelerate delayed projects. He also wants legislators to give his agency the ability to issue up to $3 billion in bonds.

