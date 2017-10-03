Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection is key

Mammography
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2012, file photo, a radiologist compares an image from earlier, 2-D technology mammogram to the new 3-D Digital Breast Tomosynthesis mammography in Wichita Falls, Texas. The technology can detect much smaller cancers earlier. In guidelines published Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015, the American Cancer Society revised its advice on who should get mammograms and when, recommending annual screenings for women at age 45 instead of 40 and switching to every other year at age 55. The advice is for women at average risk for breast cancer. Doctors generally recommend more intensive screening for higher-risk women. (Torin Halsey/Times Record News via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer impacts one in eight women across the United States. Many health officials say early detection is key.

This month raises awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer. Past guidelines stated women should get a mammogram every year starting at the age 40. Healthcare professionals are now saying women have a choice.

“The guidelines have now changed in that they say from the age 40 to 45 as a woman you have the choice to be screened,” said Nikki Hytt, a registered nurse with Vidant Cancer Center, “really they are just trying to put more awareness of the risk and benefits on the patient.”

Every Thursday morning this month, WNCT Maria Santira will highlight more information on breast cancer and ways to prevent this disease.

