Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection is key

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer impacts one in eight women across the United States. Many health officials say early detection is key.

This month raises awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer. Past guidelines stated women should get a mammogram every year starting at the age 40. Healthcare professionals are now saying women have a choice.

“The guidelines have now changed in that they say from the age 40 to 45 as a woman you have the choice to be screened,” said Nikki Hytt, a registered nurse with Vidant Cancer Center, “really they are just trying to put more awareness of the risk and benefits on the patient.”

Every Thursday morning this month, WNCT Maria Santira will highlight more information on breast cancer and ways to prevent this disease.