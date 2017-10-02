Tom Petty, legendary rocker, dead at age of 66

Tom Petty performs with The Heartbreakers during a stop on his summer tour at Madison Square Garden Tuesday, June 17, 2008 in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

(KRON/WFLA) —Grammy award-winning musician Tom Petty is dead at the age of 66. Multiple sources including TMZ and CBS News are reporting the singer passed away.

Petty was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest Sunday night. He was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital and has been pronounced dead.

TMZ reported Petty was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being found unconscious. The Gainesville native was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

TMZ posted and update saying, “After Petty got to the hospital, he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.”

He would have turned 67 on Oct. 20.

He is best known as the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, but is also known as the co-founder of the late 1980s group the Traveling Wilburys.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers recently played shows at Berkeley’s Greek Theater as part of the band’s 40th-anniversary tour. Several of the concerts in Berkeley were canceled due to Petty suffering from laryngitis.

Petty’s hits include Breakdown, American Girl, Don’t Come Around Here No More, Refugee, I Won’t Back Down, Free Fallin’, Learning To Fly and Running Down A Dream.

 

