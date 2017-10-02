Sunday afternoon fire damages a home in Harkers Island

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Fire Marshal says an afternoon fire caused heavy damage to a mobile home in Harkers Island on Sunday.

It happened just after 3:15p.m. on the 700 block of Island Road.

Carteret County Fire Marshal, Eddie Lewis, tells 9 On Your Side a neighbor noticed flames coming from the home and called 911. When firefighters arrived smoke and flames could be seen coming from the north part of the home.

The owner of the home was not living there at the time; however, he did tell emergency crews the home was under renovation.

Lewis says it appears the fire started in the kitchen.