Sunday afternoon fire damages a home in Harkers Island

By Published:

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Fire Marshal says an afternoon fire caused heavy damage to a mobile home in Harkers Island on Sunday.

It happened just after 3:15p.m. on the 700 block of Island Road.

Carteret County Fire Marshal, Eddie Lewis, tells 9 On Your Side a neighbor noticed flames coming from the home and called 911. When firefighters arrived smoke and flames could be seen coming from the north part of the home.

The owner of the home was not living there at the time; however, he did tell emergency crews the home was under renovation.

Lewis says it appears the fire started in the kitchen.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s