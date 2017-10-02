Update: Silver Alert canceled for man who went missing after eye doctor visit

Update: Stephen Roebuck has been found safe in Pamlico County.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers are asking the community to be on the lookout for 78-year-old Stephen Carrol Roebuck, of Bethel.

He was last seen leaving his eye doctor, located at 2425 Hemby Lane, at approximately 10 this morning.

Roebuck’s family reported him missing after he didn’t return home today. He suffers from the onset of dementia and is easily confused.

Roebuck is approximately 5’10”, 155 pounds with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a yellow button-up sweater and khaki pants.

He is believed to be operating a 1997 silver/gray Chevy Blazer, license plate NPS-1469.

If located, please call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4300.