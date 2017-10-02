Police: 2 men in Halloween costumes and masks rob pizza delivery driver

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department is investigating the robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

It happened just before 6p.m. on Sept. 30th.

New Bern Police say a pizza delivery driver reported two men approached him/her and demanded money near Red Robin Lane. The suspects then ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the two men were wearing Halloween costumes with masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department at (252) 633-2020 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.

 

