PCC VISIONS program recruiting high school juniors

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College’s VISIONS program is now recruiting Pitt County high school juniors.

Students who qualify must have between a 2.0 and 3.2 GPA with a family income under $60,000 a year. Students also must have no major discipline issues.

PCC says they work with students throughout junior and senior year to work toward a higher education.

“We want to help them you know along the way to make sure they know how to apply for college, know how to do financial aid, take the placements test, all of those different things and those things start in high school and we continue to build on them once they come to college,” PCC VISIONS high school coordinator Rebecca Warren said.

Students who are accepted receive guidance and scholarship money.

“College is expensive,” Certisia Canady, PCC freshman and VISIONS member, said. “It’s not cheap. My mom is a single parent and she has been raising me and my two sisters by herself my whole life, so like I thought if I got a scholarship this then it might take some of the burden off her which it did. It helped me take some of the classes that I need so I can become a nurse.”

Students can apply for the free program through their career development coordinator at school between now and October 20.