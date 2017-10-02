Onslow Memorial holds Pink Ribbon Week fundraiser for breast cancer screenings

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Onslow Memorial Hospital needs your help to raise funds for women needing mammograms.

The hospital is hosting a Pink Ribbon Week in the cafeteria where you can buy raffle tickets to raise money to help under and uninsured women in their mid-30’s get access to breast screenings.

It’s in honor of a patient who died last year from breast cancer who didn’t get preventative screenings.

“Julie Zerkle, she was 36 when her breast cancer was detected,” Jennifer Provost, R.T. R.M., said. “She passed away at 38. If your insurance covers one at 35 and then one a year after 40, that’s what you should be doing.”

The hospital provides 3D mammograms that provide a better look at dense breast tissue.

“It actually rotates from side to side and we’re able to see slices of the breast tissue we’ve never seen before,” Provost said. The hospital was the first in Onslow County to use the device.

Every day this week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can purchase raffle tickets for 29 gift baskets. You get 1 ticket for $1, 7 tickets for $5, 15 tickets for $10, 35 tickets for $20 and 100 tickets for $50. You can also purchase cookies on Monday, a cake on Tuesday and on Thursday there will be a cakewalk. There are also two raffle trees, which are gift baskets filled with scratch-off lottery tickets.

The winners will be chosen on Friday at 2 p.m. The hospital is also hoping to create a grant to continue to fund mammograms for women who need assistance.