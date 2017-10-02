Make it Monday: Five-layer taco dip

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The fall season in Eastern North Carolina means football, tailgating, and some of the best food and appetizers to share with family and friends.

In this week’s Make it Monday, we’re sharing a favorite recipe for a five-layer taco dip.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– 1 lb. ground beef

– 8 oz. salsa

– cream cheese

– taco seasoning

– shredded lettuce

– diced tomato

– shredded cheese

Start the recipe by browning your ground beef.

While the beef is cooking, shred iceberg lettuce and dice about two or three tomatoes.

When the beef is done, drain it and add in taco seasoning. Set aside.

Next, put a block of cream cheese and 8 ounces of salsa in a food processor.

You can use any type of salsa to control the spiciness of the dip. Blend the cream cheese and salsa together until smooth.

Now you’re ready to layer the dip in a glass or plastic dish.

Start spreading the cream cheese and salsa mixture. Then, sprinkle the beef over it. Add the tomato, lettuce and top with shredded cheese.

Serve chilled with tortilla chips to dip.

