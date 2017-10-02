LVMPD releases emergency number for family, friends

LAS VEGAS, NV (WNCT/CBS News) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department encourages those looking for missing family members and friends to call 1-866-535-5654.

A shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 others late Sunday, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

This is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

He said the man authorities think was the sole gunman was killed by police on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a country music festival.

“We believe it’s a solo actor. A lone wolf,” Lombardo said.

He said the gunman is an area resident.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News a search warrant has been issued for the home of the shooter, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada.

Two law enforcement sources told CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton that at this point, it doesn’t appear the shooting was an act of terrorism. The suspect was known to police in Mesquite and had a criminal history, the sources said.

Lombardo said authorities believe they had found a traveling companion of the deceased gunman they were seeking, who Lombardo identified as Marilou Danley. Law enforcement sources tell Milton that Danley was Paddock’s wife.

Lombardo added that authorities had tracked down two vehicles believed associated with the shooting.

Two off-duty police officers attending the concert were killed, Lombardo said. An on-duty officer was in critical condition and another was wounded, Lombardo said.

A Bakersfield, California police officer was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Bakersfield department said its officers weren’t in position to return fire when the shooting broke out.

The FBI and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were assisting local authorities with the investigation, the agencies said.

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the festival.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay and the sound of what they described as automatic gunfire.

Fifty people were admitted to the University Medical Center, a spokesperson told CBS News. Of those, at least two died and several were in critical condition, the spokesperson added.

CBS News has been told at least three other area hospitals were taking in shooting victims.