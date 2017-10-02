Local STEM teacher connects with students through ‘Bodak Yellow’ parody

KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – Over the past week, new rap artist Cardi B made history when her single “Bodak Yellow” hit No. 1 on the top Billboard charts.

This prompted an online challenge for people to parody the song, and one local STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) teacher at Rochelle Middle School in Kinston completed the challenge but added her own spin on it.

The song Bodak Yellow sends a message of determination, but it’s also a little explicit.

Teacher Shannarra Barrow knows it’s what her kids are listening to, but she wants to make sure they listen to her message instead

“We want to give them the information that we want them to have but we also need to put it and provide it in a way that they would receive it,” said Barrow.

That’s when she saw the Bodak Yellow challenge trending challenge online, and with that, an opportunity.

“The kids love it and sometimes we have to meet our kids halfway,” added Barrow.

“Her words express the way she wants us to act and feel in her class or any other class,” said seventh grader Akwair Hooker

The parody is designed to teach STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) and lessons in life.

“If I can help in any way for them to get it and grasp it and hold on to it then that’s what I’m here to do,” said Barrow.

Students said the message was received.

“She wants us to be perfect and to do better,” added Hooker.

“It’s not like the original song, and it tells us to do better in class and it motivates us,” said Zy-Nyih Perry.