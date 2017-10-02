Kinston Police investigating two separate calls of shots fired; one airlifted to Vidant

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- Kinston Police say they’re investigating two separate reports of shots fired, one of which sent a 19-year-old girl to the hospital.

Police say it happened around 8:30 Sunday night.

While responding to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Barton Avenue, officers received another call of shots fired in the 2500 block of Whitaker Dr.

In route to the scene, officers were informed a 19-year-old female had been shot in the backside and was being taken to UNC Lenoir Hospital.

From there, she was flown to Vidant in Greenville.

Three residencies on Whitaker Dr. and one on Barton Ave. were also struck by gunfire.

There are no suspects at this time.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department.

