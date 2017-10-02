Greenville District Candidates to participate in forum Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Monday the candidates running for the district seats in Greenville will meet for a candidate forum.

Election season is right around the corner and the election in Greenville is certainly heating up.

Campaign signs and ads have been popping up all around the city for the over dozens candidates running for the positions.

The format of the forum is “If you could ask a candidate one thing what would you ask and why?” through an online survey sponsored by the uptown district.

They came up with four big talking points for the night.

Parking, infrastructure, art and culture, and walkability will be the focus topics of discussion.

“The good thing is we met with a lot of the candidates and a lot of them have the same issues,” said Ryan Webb, Chair of Uptown Greenville and Organizer of the event. “It’s just kind of determining how they work on those issues and how we pay for those issues so I think discussion on the issues is important first and then we’ll figure out how to pay for the issues.”

The event runs from 5 until 8 pm at the Willi’s building in Uptown Greenville.

Event organizers say it’s not too late to give input or come out and see who is running for the positions in November.