First Alert Forecast: A pleasant, dry and sunny weather pattern this week

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: High pressure will provide us with a quiet and sunny weather pattern with cool temperatures to start the week but warming by late week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Partly to mostly clear skies with temps in the 40s and 50s inland and lower to mid 60s along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Temperatures stay on the cooler side today with highs in the mid 70s. The skies are sunny but winds are breezy, out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. The humidity is low, thus making it feel cooler.

TONIGHT: Weather stays cool and quiet tonight with temperatures again in the lower to mid 50s inland and mid 60s along the coast. Winds will be breezy at times, out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure will remain in control bringing us quiet weather for the week. Temperatures will slowly climb to the lower 80s by the end of the week.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet for the moment. No development is expected in the next 2-5 days.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
68° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
70° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
63° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
59° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
56° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
54° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
54° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
53° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
53° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
52° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
60° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
66° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
70° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
60° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
59° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
58° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
58° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
58° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
58° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.