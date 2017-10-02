First Alert Forecast: A pleasant, dry and sunny weather pattern this week

SUMMARY: High pressure will provide us with a quiet and sunny weather pattern with cool temperatures to start the week but warming by late week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Partly to mostly clear skies with temps in the 40s and 50s inland and lower to mid 60s along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Temperatures stay on the cooler side today with highs in the mid 70s. The skies are sunny but winds are breezy, out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. The humidity is low, thus making it feel cooler.

TONIGHT: Weather stays cool and quiet tonight with temperatures again in the lower to mid 50s inland and mid 60s along the coast. Winds will be breezy at times, out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure will remain in control bringing us quiet weather for the week. Temperatures will slowly climb to the lower 80s by the end of the week.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet for the moment. No development is expected in the next 2-5 days.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast