ECU students take part in anti-domestic violence initiative

Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)—This week marks Pledge Purple week.

Students at ECU are taking part in events across campus as an initiative to stop domestic violence. Things kicked off “today” on campus with a resource fair. Several students signed a pledge to stop sexual assault, domestic violence and bullying.

ECU student Serena Crosby-Brown said, “It is important for you to be aware of what is happening around you and to show support for women and males who may have been sexually assaulted on campus.”

Events continue throughout the week including a by-stander intervention, Take Back the Night march, and guest speaker and author of the popular novel 13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher, will also make a guest appearance.

