Deputies: Man accused of killing brother and two dogs in Wayne County

DUDLY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office charges a man with killing his brother and two dogs.

It happened on Oct. 2nd  on the 100 block of Hideaway Circle in Dudley.

Deputies say when they arrived at the home Matthew Bohne was standing in the front yard. Investigators say the 22-year-old told deputies he shot his brother, David Bohne. Bohne also told deputies his brother was dead inside the home.

When deputies entered the house they found David Bohne’s body and two dead dogs.

As result of the investigation, deputies charge Bohne with one count of Murder and two counts of Cruelty to Animals.

Bohne was taken to the Wayne County Jail and given no bond.

